In 23 pictures: Carnival Week Crown Lane Bike Race

The event saw people trying to get the fastest time up Crown Lane on an old butcher’s bike. It is held in memory of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read, who died on the beach during the Great Storm of 1987. Jimmy refused to get motorised transport, claiming he could get anywhere in town on his bike. He subsequently won a bet that he could not get up Crown Lane while remaining seated in the saddle.

This year’s event was more popular than ever attracting a large and enthusiastic crowd and no shortage of people willing to take on the challenge, including members of the Hastings Old Town Carnival Sea Court.

The newly crowned Hastings Old Town Crier was there is full costume to urge the riders on. The event raised money for local charities and good causes. Coinciding with the bike race was more Carnival Week fun with the Winkle Tossing event at nearby Winkle Island

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

