This year marked the 26th year since Beatles Day was first held.

More than 300 performers and entertainers staged live music performances across four different stages across the entire Beatles song collection throughout the day.

The annual event raises valuable funds for Hastings and Rother charity The Sara Lee Trust, which supports local people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by providing free counselling and complementary therapies.

The event was first held in 2000 and founded by Pete Prescott.

It had raised more than £325,000 for charity by the time last year’s event was held.

1 . Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

4 . Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Hastings Beatles Day 2025. Photo Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper