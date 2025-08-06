In 23 pictures: Hastings Old Town Week Crown Lane Bike Race

By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Aug 2025, 13:57 BST
Cyclists tested their leg power against the steepest hill in Hastings Old Town on Tuesday August 5 when the Crown lane Bike Race took place.

The popular event saw people trying to get the fastest time up Crown Lane on an old butcher’s bike. It is held in memory of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read, who died on the beach during the Great Storm of 1987.

Jimmy refused to get motorised transport, claiming he could get anywhere in town on his bike. He subsequently won a bet that he could not get up Crown Lane while remaining seated in the saddle.

The Crown Lane Bike Race was first held in 1988 and raises money for local good causes.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

