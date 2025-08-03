In 23 pictures: Old Town Criers contest

By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 13:05 BST
People were in good voice on Friday August 1 when the annual Town Criers contest got Hastings Old Town Carnival Week underway.

It took place on the steps of St Clements Church, in the Old Town.

Those taking part read from a script and were judged on the strength and clarity of their voice. There was a section for both men and women as well as a children’s section.

The event was attended by the Hastings Mayor.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

