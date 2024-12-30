In 23 pictures: Traditional Boxing Day fun in Hastings Old Town

Local Morris dance sides Hastings RX (formerly Mad Jacks) and Hannah’s Cat came together for a lunchtime dance at Winkle Island, which was followed by a traditional Sussex Mummers play, collected in Hollington more than 200 years ago.

This was followed by the Boxing Day Hunt around the Old Town, which saw people dressed as foxes and huntsmen dash around local pubs looking for clues and trying to catch each other.

The Jenny Lind pub hosted the annual Spronkers contest – an event unique to Hastings which saw people competing at conkers but using sprouts rather than the usual horse chestnuts. The fun event is held each year to raise funds for Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

There was also traditional folk music and dancing taking place in the Stag pub in All Saints Street.

Other traditional events to come include the annual Wassail ceremony at The Stag pub on Saturday January 4, hosted by Rattlebag, and the Traditional Twelfth Night revels at the Albion pub in Hastings Old Town on Monday January 6 at 7pm.

Pictures by Jim Breeds, staff and contributed.

1 . Boxing Day in Hastings Old Town RX Morris women's team on Winkle Island Photo: supplied

2 . Boxing Day in Hastings Old Town Spronkers in the Jenny Lind Photo: supplied

3 . Boxing Day in Hastings Old Town Morris dancing on Winkle Island Photo: supplied