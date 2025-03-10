The service was one of a number of similar events held throughout the UK part of a national Day of Reflection.

People gathered at the Tree of Hope next to Bexhill War Memorial from 2pm when the service started.

They came together to share memories, say prayers, listen to songs and the sound of the Royal British Legion Band that played throughout.

Brett McLean introduced and hosted the programme, Cllr Abul Azad the deputy chair of East Sussex County Council spoke on behalf of the local Islamic Centre,

Claire Baldry, a past deputy mayor of Bexhill, narrated a moving poem, and Claire Avery, the deputy manager of Mais House. spoke about the experiences in her care home.

Cllr Jimmy Stanger and his son Harry read out the experiences of their wife and mother who was a social worker, and Lynn Langlands spoke on behalf of Teresa Dann, who is the matron of Bexhill Hospital’s Irvine Unit.

The Reverend Jonathan Frais, who is the chair of Churches Together in Bexhill, talked about loneliness and loss, as well as leading with the laying of candles, minute’s silence and prayers.

Steve Dunnett ended the programme with an upbeat song for everyone to lift spirits.

Dignitaries who attended were the deputy mayor Cllr Memish Huseyin, and Richard Thomas, chair of Rother District Council.

The organisers of the event were Lynn and Jim Langlands, Cllr Jimmy Stanger and Cllr Brian Drayson.

Lynn said: “Covid, globally, has been a struggle for everybody and we've lost seven million people across the world since 2020.

“It's an infectious war that's hit us all and we've all had to fight to get free of it and we still aren't free of it.

“I think it's absolutely vital that we have a time, a day, that we can actually come together and all remember the loved ones that we've lost and the friends and the struggle that some people have had, particularly our public services, that have actually kept going and looked after us all.

“It is fair to say that the pandemic had a profound impact on all of us. This day of reflection provided us with an opportunity to remember our families, our friends and those we miss on a daily basis.

“We reflected on the sacrifices made by so many people who added great value to our community during a time where the world suffered greatly and was put on pause.”

1 . National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. Photo: J

2 . National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. Photo: J

3 . National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. Photo: J

4 . National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. National Covid Day of Reflection in Bexhill on March 9 2025. Photo: J