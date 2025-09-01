In 24 pictures: Frock Up Friday event brings sparkle and glitz to Hastings

This year’s festival had a disco theme with highlights including The Disco Revolution Ball at the Old Observer building on Saturday night which followed a colourful parade from the Old Town to the town centre.

Frock Up Friday was originally conceived in Hastings by Susan Simms and Bevali Francis in 2020 as a way to ease the pain of COVID lockdown. A small group of women dressing up for fun quickly evolved into a global phenomenon with over 15,000 members from across the world, from all genders and many walks of life, sharing their stories and supporting each other along the way.

A Frock Up Friday Market takes place at the Observer Building on Saturday, offering vintage clothing and accessories.

Events continued on Sunday with Sparkle Yoga On The Beach and the Sparkle Swim. The after-party took place at the Albion pub on Sunday afternoon and was followed by Frock Up Friday Karaoke.

Bevali Francis said: “We had frockers travelling from all over Great Britain and other countries, to be with us. We are hugely proud of our Hastings and St Leonards origins. We are committed to supporting local businesses and artists and further improving the profile of the area, and the wonderful people who live here.”

Pictures by Marie Richardson.

