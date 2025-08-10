In 24 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Gurning Contest

The event was created a few year’s back in honour of great Hastings character and carnival supporter Ron Everett, who used to dress up as Popeye the Sailor, to who he bore a striking resemblance.

Ron died in 2017, aged 86, following a battle with cancer. He took part in many carnival processions with the Morgan’s Train float and was a member of the Winkle Club.

There is a sculpture of a metal sailor’s hat at Butlers Gap, created by local artists Leigh Dyer in memory of Ron.

The Gurning Competition was open to all ages and has become a popular part of Carnival Week. Those taking part this year included Old Town ward councillor James Bacon and Hastings Bonfire Chairman Heather Leech.

Photos by Roberts Photographic.

