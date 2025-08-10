In 24 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Gurning Contest

The event was created a few year’s back in honour of great Hastings character and carnival supporter Ron Everett, who used to dress up as Popeye the Sailor, to who he bore a striking resemblance.
Ron died in 2017, aged 86, following a battle with cancer. He took part in many carnival processions with the Morgan’s Train float and was a member of the Winkle Club.
There is a sculpture of a metal sailor’s hat at Butlers Gap, created by local artists Leigh Dyer in memory of Ron.
The Gurning Competition was open to all ages and has become a popular part of Carnival Week. Those taking part this year included Old Town ward councillor James Bacon and Hastings Bonfire Chairman Heather Leech.
Photos by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Gurning Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.