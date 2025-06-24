The event, which saw many residents and visitors, was held from Friday (June 20) to Sunday (June 22).

Entertainment was provided by five bands, seven DJs and a line-up of 100 classic and custom American cars.

The show was held at the East Hastings Angling Club on the Stade from 6pm on Friday 20 and then from noon onwards on Saturday (June 21).

Custom cars cruised along the seafront and were on display at the Stade for people to take a closer look.

Playing at the Angling Club were Lobo Jones and his Rhythm Hounds, The Caezars, Lady Luck Lexy and her All Star Band, The Box Stomping Boys, Vince Ray’s Loser Machine and the Dead Noughts.

