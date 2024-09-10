The contest at the Source Park at White Rock, the world's biggest subterranean skate park, kicked off on Friday (September 6).

The event this year was sponsored by Swatch and Vans and ran until Sunday (September 8).

Tom Creasy, from the Source Park, said: “For its eighth year, the Battle once again raised the bar for the global BMX community attracting huge crowds to spectate both in person and online via five live shows on the Source BMX YouTube channel.

“This year, the event kicked off directly outside Source Park on Hastings beach, seeing thousands come to spectate their Rail Jam and Swatch High Air competitions.

“Battling against unpredictable rain conditions, the Source team all pushed through drying the custom build wooden structure just in time for the event to take place and allowing the riders to throw down like never before with the likes of Larry Edgar (USA) and Josh Dove (Australia) going higher and higher head to head for an electric show.

“For Saturday and Sunday, the competition went indoors at a packed Source Park full of ticket holders who contributed to ticket sales selling out way back in July.

“For the indoor events, riders again battled it out with the likes of Women’s Olympic Silver medallist Perris Benegas (USA), Mens Silver medalist Kieran Reilly (UK), Garrett Reynolds (USA) and again Josh Dove (Australia) until Dove was for the third year in a row announced champion. For more information and details on next year’s event, be sure to check out sourcebmx.com/boh.”

1 . 1 BOH24_High_air.jpg Swatch Battle Of Hastings, presented by Source BMX. Picture: George Marshall/Source BMX Photo: George Marshall/Source BMX

2 . BOH24_Rail_Jam_Nathan Williams_014.jpg Swatch Battle Of Hastings, presented by Source BMX. Picture: George Marshall/Source BMX Photo: George Marshall/Source BMX

3 . 4 BOH24_High_air.jpg Swatch Battle Of Hastings, presented by Source BMX. Picture: George Marshall/Source BMX Photo: George Marshall/Source BMX

4 . BOH24_048.jpg Swatch Battle Of Hastings, presented by Source BMX. Picture: George Marshall/Source BMX Photo: George Marshall/Source BMX