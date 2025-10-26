From 10am Littlehampton Bonfire Society members were out and about with collection buckets and selling programmes in the High Street.

William Cole’s Family Funfair opened in the afternoon at 2pm on the seafront promenade by East Green Car Park.

At 6pm members from the Littlehampton Bonfire Society lined up down Maltravers Road and paraded to the War Memorial with a marching band, before an 20-minute service and the laying of the bonfire wreath was held. The event was led by the society’s chairman and commander-in-chief.

The grand torchlight procession started at around 7.30pm, leaving St Catherine’s Road.

The colourful and lively procession was made up of a number of carnival entries from groups, marching bands and bonfire societies from all across Sussex.

Once the procession ended the bonfire was lit.

The fireworks display was then held, where the crowds watched on the promenade.

This year’s fireworks display was by SelStar Fireworks, which won the title of Champion of Champions at the 2025 British Fireworks Championships for the second year running.

The society would like to thank SCS Waste for sponsoring the bonfire for a second year running.

After the fireworks display the return procession was held.

