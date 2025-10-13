In 25 pictures: Classic cars on show for Hastings Week

People had the opportunity to take a close look at a wide variety of cars and other vehicles and chat to their owners. The cars also took part in a street cruise along Hastings seafront at 1.30pm on each of the days.
There will be more classic vehicles on the Stade on Sunday October 19 when the annual Sprat and Winkle Run takes place.
1. Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
2. Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
3. Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
4. Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Week 2025. Classic Car Show 12/10/. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts