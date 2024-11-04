The town’s mayor Judy Rogers and other dignitaries also joined in the event.

The Last Post and Reveille was also played.

Richard Spice, chair of the 18th Hastings Scout group and organiser of Saturday’s event, said the annual act of Remembrance is held with the Pett branch of the Royal British Legion and Hastings, Rye & District scouts and takes place the Saturday of the weekend before Remembrance Sunday

He said: “As an act of Remembrance, the young people plant crosses on the War Graves and on the Commonwealth War Graves as a way to remember the dead and encourage reflection on what others have done for peace.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Planting of the crosses ceremony of remembrance at the Commonwealth war graves at Hastings cemetery. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Planting of the crosses ceremony of remembrance at the Commonwealth war graves at Hastings cemetery. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

