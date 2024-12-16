Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.placeholder image
Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

In 26 pictures: Annual Soul Party raises the roof to support Surviving Christmas

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:23 BST
People packed onto the dance floor to support a good cause at East Hastings Angling Club on Saturday when the Christmas Soul Party took place.

The annual music extravaganza is now in its 30th year and raises funds for the local Surviving Christmas charity that provides a Christmas Day dinner and support for homeless and vulnerable people.

Soul Town and their Blues Brothers, Soul Sisters show took to the stage, supported by by Sean Fenessy and The High Hopes as well as some special guests.

The event has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes over the past three decades. Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: "This year, as usual, we are supporting Surviving Christmas, the charity that not only delivers hundreds of Christmas hampers to the old and disabled, and also gives two days of hot meals to the homeless, lonely and destitute, both on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This year they have moved from their usual hall to HIS PLACE in Robertson Street and everyone is welcome.

During the evening, a cheque for £1,000 was presented to the charity.

Pictures by Frank Copper

Pictures by Frank Copper

1. Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

2. Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

3. Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

4. Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper.

Christmas Soul Party 2024 at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Social Club. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

