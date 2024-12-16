In 26 pictures: Annual Soul Party raises the roof to support Surviving Christmas

The annual music extravaganza is now in its 30th year and raises funds for the local Surviving Christmas charity that provides a Christmas Day dinner and support for homeless and vulnerable people.
Soul Town and their Blues Brothers, Soul Sisters show took to the stage, supported by by Sean Fenessy and The High Hopes as well as some special guests.
The event has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes over the past three decades. Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: "This year, as usual, we are supporting Surviving Christmas, the charity that not only delivers hundreds of Christmas hampers to the old and disabled, and also gives two days of hot meals to the homeless, lonely and destitute, both on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This year they have moved from their usual hall to HIS PLACE in Robertson Street and everyone is welcome.
During the evening, a cheque for £1,000 was presented to the charity.
