In 26 pictures: Annual Soul Party raises the roof to support Surviving Christmas

The event has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes over the past three decades. Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: "This year, as usual, we are supporting Surviving Christmas, the charity that not only delivers hundreds of Christmas hampers to the old and disabled, and also gives two days of hot meals to the homeless, lonely and destitute, both on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This year they have moved from their usual hall to HIS PLACE in Robertson Street and everyone is welcome.