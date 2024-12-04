Each year, villagers in Westfield, near Hastings, put on spectacular Christmas lights displays by decorating their homes and gardens.

The village has a proud tradition of staging one of the most popular such events in Sussex, attracting people from afar.

The tradition has run since 1975 and has helped raise more than £123,000 for charity over the years.

Organisers said the event, which runs until December 31, has been scaled back this year with no entertainment after some residents raised concerns about delays and roads being blocked last year.

Last year saw one of the biggest launch events for the lights, with drummers, DJs a choir and a tractor run.

A spokesperson for the event organisers said: “This year we are going back in time to the old way of the Christmas lights with no entertainment, no lights on the island trees, no lights on the war memorial and the road in front of the houses of Churchfield will not be blocked off, which we do for safety reasons.

“The residents light up their houses and the Christmas Lights team do their part of lighting up the extra parts of the village all for free, hopefully putting smiles on everyone’s faces especially the children, putting the village on the map and as a bonus we raise money for charity.

“We will be collecting again for charity but we might not be doing this every night. But you will see us all one night sitting in deck chairs raising a glass to our dear friend and one of the team Malcolm Foster, who we sadly lost earlier this year.

“We have had hundreds of people and tractor drivers all asking if there will be another Westfield Christmas Lights Tractor run. The answer is yes but it will not start in Westfield.

“It will be on Saturday, December 21 and we will be starting at the Stade in the Old Town in Hastings from 6pm. The run will be around 16 miles.

“Registration is now open for the Westfield Christmas Lights 2024 Rural Past Times and Littledown Christmas Tree Farm Charity Tractor Run. We believe this year it will be even more popular than last year so you will need to book In with us. Please send an email to [email protected] with your name and mobile phone number.

“We will then contact you and send you the entry form which you will need to complete and send back to us.”

