In 26 pictures: Hastings Mosque opens its doors to visitors
Hastings Mosque, at Mercatoria, St Leonards, welcomed visitors on Saturday when it took part in the national event Visit My Mosque Day.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
People were given a guided tour of the mosque, were able to watch afternoon prayers and take part in a questions and answers session as well as enjoying food from 30 different countries.
One visitor commented: “I was made to feel very welcome. People at the Mosque were keen to promote that Muslims come from different ethnic, cultural and social backgrounds.”
Hastings Mosque was established in a former school in the mid-1980s.
