In 26 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Tug O' War event

A good sized crowd turned out to cheer on men’s and women’s teams as they battled it out in front of the lifeboat station on the Stade.

The event was raising money for a six-year old Hastings boy who is suffering from a rare disease.

Organiser Claire Harley was touched by the plight of local lad Spencer Hayden who has been diagnosed with Riboflavin Transporter Deficiency, a rare nerve disease that affects only 400 people in the entire world.

A Just Giving page was set up asking you for donations to improve Spencer and his family’s lives, and to help with additional costs such as hospital trips for ongoing treatments.

The event, which has a 40 year history, was always held on the Stade, in front of the Lifeboat House and was traditionally the curtain raiser event for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week in August.

It was cancelled in 2022, due to issues behind the scenes, which have now been resolved.

Claire Harley took over the running of it from her father. Back in 2022, Claire said she was determined to bring it back and says she is delighted that she has now succeeded.

Zeus Gym were the men’s champions and the Anchor were the women’s champions.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

