In 26 pictures: Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed house for sale in the heart of Hastings Old Town

An original timber door with lunette window decoration extends to the entrance hallway offering white washed floorboards, open staircase, two double bedrooms with period authentic fireplaces, and a recently fitted spacious family bathroom. The first floor provides a pretty galleried landing with balustrade, and a further smaller bedroom which is currently used as a study. The dual aspect reception room delivers roof top views towards the sea, a bow style bay window, working fireplace with marble hearth and original ornate surround. Additional living space is presented by a well proportioned dining room, adjoining kitchen with charming hand made cabinetry, and a bijou terrace windowed on either side. Entry to a magical tiered garden, formerly part of "Coney Banks" is through a wrought iron gate directly opposite the property itself. Several platforms afford secluded areas framed by mature trees and plants. At the very top of the garden an elevated deck, built into the sand stone cliffs of the West Hill gives remarkable views over the Old Town and the East Hill. It is on the market with Croft Agency for £375,000.