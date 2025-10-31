Sussex World Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025

In 26 pictures: Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed house for sale in the heart of Hastings Old Town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:49 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:59 GMT
Set in historical Hastings Old Town, in the sought after Croft Road, this charming three bedroom Georgian house. Dating from circa 1810, is Grade II listed and has retained many of the features typical of its late period design.

The three-bed, semi-detached house also enjoys amazing view across the Old Town and the Hastings Country Park.

An original timber door with lunette window decoration extends to the entrance hallway offering white washed floorboards, open staircase, two double bedrooms with period authentic fireplaces, and a recently fitted spacious family bathroom. The first floor provides a pretty galleried landing with balustrade, and a further smaller bedroom which is currently used as a study. The dual aspect reception room delivers roof top views towards the sea, a bow style bay window, working fireplace with marble hearth and original ornate surround. Additional living space is presented by a well proportioned dining room, adjoining kitchen with charming hand made cabinetry, and a bijou terrace windowed on either side. Entry to a magical tiered garden, formerly part of "Coney Banks" is through a wrought iron gate directly opposite the property itself. Several platforms afford secluded areas framed by mature trees and plants. At the very top of the garden an elevated deck, built into the sand stone cliffs of the West Hill gives remarkable views over the Old Town and the East Hill. It is on the market with Croft Agency for £375,000.

The Grade 2 listed property on Croft Road.

1. Croft Road property

The Grade 2 listed property on Croft Road. Photo: supplied

Kitchen

2. Croft Road property

Kitchen Photo: supplied

Living area and fireplace

3. Croft Road property

Living area and fireplace Photo: supplied

View from the property across Old Town to East Hill

4. Croft Road property

View from the property across Old Town to East Hill Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings Old TownGeorgianGrade II
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice