In 27 pictures: Bexhill FreeWheelin FEASTival 2024

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:47 BST
Crowds of people flocked to the Bexhill FreeWheelin FEASTival, held at the gardens beside the De La Warr Pavilion from Friday (June 21) to Sunday (June 23).

Organised by Zoom Events, it is the first time the free to enter family-friendly street food and live music event has been held in the town.

The FEASTival featured a wide range of food and drink including handmade groceries together with pop up street foods, bars of distinction and an alfresco dining area.

A live music stage and children's entertainment such as workshops, circus skills, balloon modelling and fairground rides were also available to keep people entertained.

A wide range of freshly prepared street foods included traditional Mexican wraps, sweet or savoury crepes, Japanese Katsu curry, Greek souvlaki and Chinese sweet and sour dishes.

A full programme of live music featuring bands from across Kent, Sussex and beyond was on stage throughout the event.

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

1. Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.Photo: staff

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

2. Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.Photo: staff

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

3. Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.Photo: staff

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

4. Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.

Bexhill Feastival on June 22 2024.Photo: staff

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:De La Warr PavilionKentSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.