Organised by Zoom Events, it is the first time the free to enter family-friendly street food and live music event has been held in the town.
The FEASTival featured a wide range of food and drink including handmade groceries together with pop up street foods, bars of distinction and an alfresco dining area.
A live music stage and children's entertainment such as workshops, circus skills, balloon modelling and fairground rides were also available to keep people entertained.
A wide range of freshly prepared street foods included traditional Mexican wraps, sweet or savoury crepes, Japanese Katsu curry, Greek souvlaki and Chinese sweet and sour dishes.
A full programme of live music featuring bands from across Kent, Sussex and beyond was on stage throughout the event.
