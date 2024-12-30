The congress, sponsored by Caplin Systems, a fintech company based in London, runs until January 5.

Around 200 players have entered this year’s event, a spokesperson for the congress said.

The first chess congress in Hastings took place in 1895.

The spokesperson for the congress said: “Entries are slightly up on last year and the playing hall was nicely full as we settled down for the opening.

John Ashworth, CEO of our sponsor Caplin Systems Ltd, reminded us of some of the greats who have played in Hastings throughout the years. The list of past winners, included in the congress programme, is truly impressive.

“It is quite something to contemplate the rich history of this congress, its roots stretching back to the famous 1895 event, although the series of annual tournaments here properly begins in 1920.

“Dominic Lawson, president of the English Chess Federation, made the ceremonial first move on board one. Chief Arbiter Alex McFarlane then gave his customary command, and the games began.

“This year the schedule is shortened, with a faster time control in the Masters and two double-round days. The stronger players did not have things all their own way, although most scored the full point. The biggest upset was by 13 year-old Emils Steiners from Latvia, who inflicted a surprising defeat on GM Shreyas Royal, himself only 15. Another of our strong young players, International Master (IM) Svyatoslav Bazakutsa, 16, came unstuck against senior expert Cliff Chandler.”

Any players wishing to enter should visit the website: www.hastingschess.com.

1 . 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. Dominic Lawson making the first move. 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. Dominic Lawson making the first move. Photo: staff

2 . 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. John Ashworth, Chief Executive Officer Caplin, making the first move. 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. John Ashworth, Chief Executive Officer Caplin, making the first move. Photo: staff

3 . 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. Photo: staff

4 . 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. 98th Caplin Hastings International Chess Congress on December 28 2024. Photo: staff