Crowning of the May Queen in Alexandra Park, Hastings, on May 11 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.placeholder image
In 28 pictures: Crowning of the Hastings May Queen

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th May 2025, 10:10 BST
A large crowd enjoyed glorious sunny weather on Sunday when they gathered in Alexandra Park for the crowning of the Hastings May Queen event.

The long-standing local tradition saw 17-year-old Emiko Banks crowned as the ninety first May Queen. She received her floral crown from Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers.

The crowning was part of a full afternoon with singing performances and dancing displays. The crowd were entertained by local folk group Rattlebag and guests and enjoyed dance displays from Hannah’s Cat Morris, The Tornado Twirl Stars and the Gorgeous Georgians period dance group. There were also displays of intricate May Pole dancing.

The afternoon ended with a traditional Punch and Judy show.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

