In 28 pictures: Crowning of the Hastings May Queen

The long-standing local tradition saw 17-year-old Emiko Banks crowned as the ninety first May Queen . She received her floral crown from Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers.

The crowning was part of a full afternoon with singing performances and dancing displays. The crowd were entertained by local folk group Rattlebag and guests and enjoyed dance displays from Hannah’s Cat Morris, The Tornado Twirl Stars and the Gorgeous Georgians period dance group. There were also displays of intricate May Pole dancing.