In 28 pictures: Hastings storytelling festival children's parade

A big story telling event for children took place in a number of tents at The Stade Open Space from 12 noon – 4pm on Sunday. It featured story tellers and entertainers including Laura Dockrill, Alim Kamara, Tuup, Richard Storybeard, Xanthe Gresham-Knight, Ben Watson, Dolly Delicious, Swallow’s Wing Puppetry, Circo Rum Baba and The Flying Buttresses.

Children were invited to dress up and join the parade along George Street, returning to The Stade along the seafront. It featured local drumming groups and spectacular animal and bird creations by Mahogany Carnival Arts of Notting Hill Carnival.

The theme of the festival this year is ‘Hope and Joy’ with original stories told through spoken word, music, poetry, puppetry, song, and movement.

The Festival started on October 19 and is running through to November 2, with a selection of top authors, storytellers, theatre makers, and performers from around the world.

Triple Harmonies takes place at the White Rock Theatre on Friday November 1 and features Black Voices, Barefoot Opera, and Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15, available from the theatre.

Hastings Storytelling Festival first started in 2011. It works with local schools, providing resources for them.

Supporters and funders of the festival include Arts Council England, Hastings Borough Council, Big Local North East Hastings, National Literacy Trust, The Bright Foundation, Goodwill Fund Hastings and Speedy Hire.

