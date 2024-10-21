In 28 pictures: Ninfield Bonfire celebrations

What started as a conversation in a pub back in 2009 where enthusiasts talked of bringing Ninfield into the great tradition of Sussex bonfires, is now the biggest event of the year in the village.

Crowds lines the streets as other bonfire Societies from the area, including Hastings, Battle, Rye and Robertsbridge Staplecross and Northiam, joined with the Ninfield Society in a procession through the village to the recreation ground where the bonfire was lit and a firework display took place. Societies and villagers then gathered at the Blacksmiths pub.

A spokesperson for the Ninfield Society said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved so far and we are always looking to try and make it better, but like all Bonfire societies we rely on volunteers to help make our Bonfire night a fantastic show for all the family to enjoy. “New members are always welcome and we would love your assistance in helping with all our activities throughout the year, preparing for the big night.”

The next bonfire celebration in the area takes place on Saturday October 26 when Staplecross holds its event.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

