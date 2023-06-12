In 30 pictures: Hastings Hosts World Crazy Golf Championship
Crazy Golf fanatics from all over the world descended on Hastings over the weekend when the town hosted the 20th World Crazy Golf Championship.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Players came from as far away as Australia to take part and Robin Schwartzman became the first American woman to take part in the tournament’s 20 year history.
The event, held at the Hastings Adventure Golf courses on the seafront, enjoyed perfect weather and saw Adam Kelly being crowned Champion. Adam took away a trophy and £1,250 prize money.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
