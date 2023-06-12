NationalWorldTV
In 30 pictures: Hastings Hosts World Crazy Golf Championship

Crazy Golf fanatics from all over the world descended on Hastings over the weekend when the town hosted the 20th World Crazy Golf Championship.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

Players came from as far away as Australia to take part and Robin Schwartzman became the first American woman to take part in the tournament’s 20 year history.

The event, held at the Hastings Adventure Golf courses on the seafront, enjoyed perfect weather and saw Adam Kelly being crowned Champion. Adam took away a trophy and £1,250 prize money.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

International Crazy Golf Competition 2023 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

