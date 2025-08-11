In 30 pictures: Pirates and smugglers take over historic Sussex town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:19 BST
The cobbled streets of historic Rye were awash with colourful costumed characters when the town held its first ever Pirate and Smugglers Day on Saturday August 9.

The highlight of the event was a giant process which saw pirates and smugglers joined by local drumming groups.

There was lots to see and enjoy across the town from a Smugglers Market, street performances, sea shanties, and best dressed pirate competitions.

Children enjoyed taking part in a pirate treasure trail and story telling with Pirate Belle, while pubs joined in the fun offering live music and pirate themed cocktails.

Local sea shanty group The Harbour Herrings were singing at venues around the town.

Brian Bailey was there to take these fantastic pictures.

