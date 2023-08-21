BREAKING
In 30 pictures: Rye and District Country Show

People enjoyed displays of rural life in brilliant sunshine at the annual Rye and District Country Show on Saturday.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

The event takes place at Elm Tree farm at Icklesham on a site overlooking the Brede Valley. Those attending enjoyed watching horse and and dog shows as well as admiring displays of classic vehicle and vintage tractors and farm machinery. There was also an open air country fair, lots of stalls to browse and live music.

The event raises vital funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Rye and District Country Show 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

