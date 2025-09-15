In 31 pictures: Hastings Seafood Wine And Music Festival

The event, on the Stade Open Space, saw a number of local producers and food outlets showcasing their wares. People were able to take refuge from the rain inside a giant marquee by the lifeboat station that was used as a venue for the live music event over the weekend.
The festival was opened by Hastings Mayor Becca Horn.
On Sunday morning there was a good turn-out for a Jazz Breakfast hosted by local jazz star Liane Carroll.
The event also included an exhibition, in the Stade Hall, on the importance of the sustainable local fishing industry.
Pictures by Frank Copper.
1. Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2025. Photo by Frank Copper.
2. Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2025. Photo by Frank Copper.
3. Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2025. Photo by Frank Copper.
4. Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2025. Photo by Frank Copper.
