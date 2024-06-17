In 32 pictures: Sidley community festival

18 Hours events teamed up with the Heart of Sidley Sidley and the local community to stage the free festival.

​It took place at Sidley Recreation Ground, with family entertainment throughout the day and evening performances from 8pm – 10pm with a headline concert by well known reggae band Aswad as well as amazing displays by light walkers.

The afternoon featured a host of activities and performances with a community area and circus tent. There will be a drumming circle, theatre from Boathouse Arts and Inside Out and displays by UK African acrobats.

There was live music From Hastings Fat Tuesday Second Line group, and other musicians and dance displays, including the Tornado Twirl Stars.

Children and families were able to take part in a carnival workshop and popular children’s entertainer Uncle Bumble was entertaining.

The Heart of Sidley is a group that works closely with local residents and businesses to deliver local priorities and projects to benefit the local community. They support local organisations and volunteers to provide all year-round activities to old and young alike, hosting free fun activities.

Sidley Festival 2024 on June 15.

Sidley Festival 2024 on June 15.

The Drumskullz Sidley Festival 2024 on June 15.

Marine Training Corps. Sidley Festival 2024 on June 15.