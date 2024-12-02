The event was held in London Road and Kings Road and ran from 10am to 4pm.

The procession featured characters like the Snow Queen and her court, Krampus, Father Christmas, a local Hastings giant and fur clad wild men led by drummers.

Crowds gathered to watch the procession, which formed up at Christ Church in London Road, from noon before setting off at 1pm.

It followed a route along the lower part of Norman Road and up Western Road, finishing at Kings Road, where a winter street market was held throughout the day, offering visitors and residents a chance to buy local produce and some unique Christmas gifts.

Entertainment was also provided by Winter Warmers Border Morris dance team, who took part in the procession.

