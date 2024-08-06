In 34 pictures: Hastings Carnival Week Seaboot Race

By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:26 BST
Large crowds gathered at Courthouse Street, in Hastings Old Town, on Monday evening, to cheer people on as they attempted to gain the fastest time running in a pair of large rubber seaboots.

The popular Hastings Old Town Week event takes place at Courthouse Street and is held in memory of Peter Trickett, an Old Towner who died in 2002. It is a challenge to find the fastest runner, wearing seaboots and a top hat around a lobster pot and back in Courthouse Street. Times certificates were presented to all entrants and there were adult and children’s races.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

