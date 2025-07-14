In 34 pictures: Hundreds enjoy colourful free festival in St Leonards

A highlight of the popular annual event was a colourful parade from the Pier to Warrior Square where children were joined by local drumming groups.

St Leonards Festival, organised by 18 Hours, is described as ‘a diverse community celebration and day of free performances, community spirit, and family fun’.

The event saw an exciting line up of acts with live music and dance, storytelling and a Big Top circus.

Performers included Ukrainian Choir Volya Voices, Boathouse Theatre Arts project, Reshad Rahman, Prologue Opera, a stage takeover by the Refugee Buddy Project and local drumming groups.

Crowd-favourite Xena Flame had people of all age’s hula-hooping.

Visitors were able to browse community stalls, enjoy food and drink from local producers, and cool off with refreshing ice creams.

Hastings MP Helena Dollimore attended the festival and there were representatives from local emergency services.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

