Despite the rain, crowds of people came along to the open day.

Worthing Fire Station's open day in 2024 raised a record £12,600.

This year’s chosen charities are Chanctonbury Community Play Scheme (CCPS), Seaside Hospital Radio, West Sussex Mind and The Fire Fighters Charity.

There were lots of stalls, fire safety demonstrations, food and drink, entertainment, activities, and a raffle at the event.

Cllr Cathy Glynn-Davies, mayor of Worthing, said: “I was so delighted to join ex-Mayor Ann Barlow, of Broadwater Carnival Society, and Darren to open Broadwater Fire Station’s Open Day.

“I went up around 30 metres in the aerial ladder platform. Breath-taking views of Worthing and the South Downs. Thanks to Chris and Paul for helping me with the protective equipment. Thanks also to Danny and Dean for ensuring that the experience was safe and smooth.

“I watched Mike and Andy demonstrate the dangerous potential of a chip pan fire.”

1 . WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 19/7/25 Worthing Station Open Day on July 19, 2025. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 19/7/25 Worthing Station Open Day on July 19, 2025. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 19/7/25 Worthing Station Open Day on July 19, 2025. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 19/7/25 Worthing Station Open Day on July 19, 2025. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures