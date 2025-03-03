The annual five-day festival, which started on Friday (February 28), once again delivered five days of music, mayhem and Mardi Gras across the town.

It saw more than 350 free gigs, gatherings, parties and parades alongside ticketed events, with internationally acclaimed artists from across the world appearing alongside a wealth of local bands.

Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball was held at the White Rock Theatre on Friday, which saw a full-on night of fancy dress and masks embracing the spirit of New Orleans.

The Unplugged tour on Saturday (March 1) hosted more than 300 free gigs at pubs, bars, cafes and shops across Hastings Old Town and central St Leonards featuring a wealth of musicians and singers from all genres.

The highlight of the festival was the Family Umbrella Parade and Preservation Sunday where festival-goers gathered together and the rivalry of the second line brass bands came to a head in a dramatic play-off at the White Rock Theatre.

The colourful procession, led by musicians, lined up on the seafront at St Leonards as it made its way to the White Rock Theatre for an afternoon of celebrations.

People took the opportunity to decorate their umbrellas at free community workshops ahead of Sunday’s procession.

1 . The Umbrella Parade on March 2 2025, which is part of Fat Tuesday. Photo taken at the start of the parade on St Leonards seafront. The Umbrella Parade on March 2 2025, which is part of Fat Tuesday. Photo taken at the start of the parade on St Leonards seafront. Photo: JL

