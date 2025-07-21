Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.placeholder image
In 35 pictures: More amazing pictures from Hastings Pirate Day procession

By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 10:57 BST
Here are more pictures from Sunday’s spectacular Hastings Pirate Day event which saw hundreds of people dressing up as buccaneers to take part.

Despite a damp start to the big parade along the seafront, the weather improved as people enjoyed an afternoon of nautical themes live music and other entertainment at The Stade.

Local pubs in Hastings Old Town joined in the fun by holding pirate themed events.

Hastings still holds the world record for the highest number of pirates in one place.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

