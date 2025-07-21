In 35 pictures: More amazing pictures from Hastings Pirate Day procession

Despite a damp start to the big parade along the seafront, the weather improved as people enjoyed an afternoon of nautical themes live music and other entertainment at The Stade.
Hastings still holds the world record for the highest number of pirates in one place.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
2. Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
3. Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
4. Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
