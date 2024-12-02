Residents and visitors flocked to the event, which saw an afternoon ‘filled with holiday cheer and music’.

Performances were held by the royal British Legion Band and the Bexhill Musical Theatre Group.

A range of Christmas market stalls were also available for people to buy Christmas gifts.

Bexhill’s MP, Kieran Mullan, attended Saturday’s festivities.

He said: “I had a fantastic time today at the Bexhill Christmas Lights Switch-On event in our wonderful town centre. It was an afternoon filled with holiday cheer, music, and community spirit.

“From the lively performances by the Royal British Legion Band and the Bexhill Musical Theatre Group, to the festive market stalls offering everything from mulled wine to handmade gifts, there was something for everyone.

“A big thank you to Bexhill Town Council, Bexhill Lions and Bexhill Rotary all the local performers, volunteers, and the organisers who made this event so special. I particularly enjoyed seeing families enjoying the activities, from meeting Santa in his sleigh to watching the adorable donkeys.”

The town council thanked everyone for making Saturday’s event a success.

On its Facebook page, the council said: “A huge thank you to all the amazing organizations who sponsored our Christmas Tree Lights Switch-on event. Your generosity helped make this magical evening possible for our community. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts