The event at The Polegrove attracted lots of visitors, who were treated to a wide range of family entertainment.

Last year’s event raised almost £12,000 for three charities, namely the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, St Michael’s Hospice and Bexhill Men’s Shed.

The show was first launched more than a century ago.

It is run by Andy Lawes, chair and Emily Lawes, vice-chair and their committee.

Emily said: “This year, we introduced fantastic new attractions, like Hobby Horse events open to anyone, and a thrilling dog show featuring a wide variety of classes. The dog show, once again hosted by Bexhill Lions, is always a highlight.

“We’ve worked hard to include new family entertainment, such as traditional fair rides, candy floss stalls, a coconut shy, and even a heavy horse’s corner featuring shire horses.

“We retained many favourites like the Coakham Blood Hounds display, equestrian falconry, jousting, carriage driving, and heavy horse demonstrations.”

The Hobby Horse events allowed participants of all ages and abilities to compete, without needing a real horse.

Aspiring riders were able to bring their own hobby horse, borrow one, or buy one from participating charities, like Bexhill Men’s Shed.

Winners received rosettes for the best-made hobby horse or for competing.

Organisers thanked the sponsorship of Abbott & Abbott Estate Agents, McDonald’s, and Cliffe Vets. All profits from Monday’s show will be donated to charities, including Sussex Air Ambulance.

Other charities benefiting from the event include Westerleigh Judo, The League of Friends, Bexhill Men’s Shed, Fairlight Hall RDA, and RNLI Hastings.

Cllr Abul Azad, vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council and Bexhill councillor, said: “I had the distinct privilege of officially opening the event alongside Kristina Goodsell – well-known for her appearance on Married at First Sight – and the Mayor of Bexhill, Paul Wilson.

“The Bexhill Horse Show continues to be a shining example of Bexhill’s rich heritage and close-knit community spirit. First established in 1903, the show holds the proud distinction of being the oldest and only remaining town horse show in the UK, an extraordinary milestone that speaks volumes about the enduring commitment of our residents and organisers.

“Being part of this historic day, and having the opportunity to present trophies and rosettes to the talented participants and deserving winners, was a true pleasure.

“The enthusiasm, skill, and sportsmanship on display were nothing short of inspiring, and it was heartening to see families, competitors, and spectators coming together to celebrate this beloved tradition.

“I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to everyone who contributed to making the 2025 Bexhill Horse Show such a memorable and successful occasion. Your support and participation are what keep this treasured event alive year after year.

“A special word of thanks must go to our generous sponsors. To the stallholders, volunteers, performers, local organisations, and everyone who gave their time and energy to support the event – thank you. Your presence added vibrancy and warmth, helping to create an inclusive and joyful atmosphere for all.

“I would especially like to recognise Andy and Emily Lawes, as well as the entire Bexhill Horse Show Committee, for their extraordinary leadership and dedication. The scale and success of this year’s event is a testament to their passion, vision, and tireless efforts. Thank you all for making this year’s show a resounding success.”

