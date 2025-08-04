Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Nearly on the Beach Concert. Photo by Frank Copper.placeholder image
In 37 pictures: Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:06 BST
People enjoyed two days of live music at the annual curtain raiser for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

The Nearly on the Beach Concert took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Stade and showcased a wide variety of local music acts.

The event is free but collects donations for local good causes such as Hastings Lifeboat and the Pett Level Rescue Boat. All the bands, committee, stewards and collectors give their time for free.

The event included a fund-raising Rock and Roll breakfast on Sunday morning.

Organiser Carol Sharpe said: “This event could not happen without the generous help of local companies including: Littlewood Fencing, Biffa, Skinners Sheds, Arma Security and Rye Bay Coffee and Eat@.”

Pictures by Frank Copper.

