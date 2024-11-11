In 37 pictures: Hastings Remembrance Day ceremony

It saw members of local youth organisations joining with veterans in a civic parade from the Town Hall to Alexandra Park where standards were presented and wreaths laid at the war memorial.
Among those laying wreaths were Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and Hastings MP Helena Dollimore. Members of the emergency services were also represented.
The event enjoyed good weather and there was a large crowd of onlookers.
Pictures by Frank Copper.
1. Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.
Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper
2. Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.
Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper
3. Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.
Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper
4. Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.
Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.