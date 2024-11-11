Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.
Hastings Remembrance service 2024 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper.

In 37 pictures: Hastings Remembrance Day ceremony

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:34 BST
Hastings remembered the fallen on Sunday when the annual Remembrance Day parade and ceremony took place.

It saw members of local youth organisations joining with veterans in a civic parade from the Town Hall to Alexandra Park where standards were presented and wreaths laid at the war memorial.

Among those laying wreaths were Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and Hastings MP Helena Dollimore. Members of the emergency services were also represented.

The event enjoyed good weather and there was a large crowd of onlookers.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

