In 37 pictures: Rye and District Country Show

The popular annual event is held at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, and raises vital funds for St Michael’s Hospice.
It included horse riding events, vintage tractors and a dog-show.
The show site and parking area are owned by Kit and Janet KcLean and Phillip Merrick MBE DL and Corinne Merrick.
The event was opened by the Mayor of Rye, Cllr Andy Stuart, Phillip Merrick MBE DL, and Michael Boyd, chairman of the Rye and District Country Show committee.
Also on display was a Roman road running through the site, only uncovered recently.
Pictures by Kevin Boorman.
