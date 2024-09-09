In 38 pictures: Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show

By Richard Gladstone
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:41 BST
Scores of dog owners entered their four-legged friends at a charity dog show in St Leonards on Saturday (September 7).

The event at the Old Bathing Pool site was hosted by Miss Hastings, Danielle Evans, and was in aid of Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, a charity that was launched in 2012 with the aim of eradicating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a severe type of muscular dystrophy that predominantly affects boys.

Owners could enter their dogs in 10 different categories, such as Best in Show, Best Rescue and Cutest Pup.

More than £200 was raised for the two charities.

Danielle said: “Cancer Research and Alex’s Wish are two charities very close to my heart. I have grown up with dogs my entire life.

“I thought it would be a lovely way to raise money by having fun getting dogs down here, seeing all of the waggly tails. I can’t imagine a more fun way to raise money for such incredible causes.

“I am hoping to keep this as an annual thing, as it’s such a wonderful event to get the community involved in.”

Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Pictured: Danielle Evans, Miss Hastings, with Winnie.

