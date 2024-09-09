The event at the Old Bathing Pool site was hosted by Miss Hastings, Danielle Evans, and was in aid of Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, a charity that was launched in 2012 with the aim of eradicating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a severe type of muscular dystrophy that predominantly affects boys.

Owners could enter their dogs in 10 different categories, such as Best in Show, Best Rescue and Cutest Pup.

More than £200 was raised for the two charities.

Danielle said: “Cancer Research and Alex’s Wish are two charities very close to my heart. I have grown up with dogs my entire life.

“I thought it would be a lovely way to raise money by having fun getting dogs down here, seeing all of the waggly tails. I can’t imagine a more fun way to raise money for such incredible causes.

“I am hoping to keep this as an annual thing, as it’s such a wonderful event to get the community involved in.”

1 . Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Pictured: Danielle Evans, Miss Hastings, with Winnie. Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Pictured: Danielle Evans, Miss Hastings, with Winnie. Photo: J

2 . Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Photo: J

3 . Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Miss Hastings' 1066 Dog Show on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on September 7 2024. Photo: J