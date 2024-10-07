Bonfire societies from across Sussex joined Northiam Bonfire Society and donned their special costumes, taking part in a colourful parade through the village.

The procession left the bonfire field at 7.30pm and went through along Main Street up to the Dixter Road triangle.

Participants carried flaming torches, alongside drummers and collectors took people’s loose change in aid of Beckley Guides & Brownies and Little Gate Farm, a charity which supports people with learning disabilities and autism.

Once the procession turned around, spectators were able to follow behind the fire carts to the field, where the Bonfire was lit, followed by a firework display.

The field opened from 6.30pm, where there was a bar, food stalls, live music and amusements for residents and visitors.

Northiam Bonfire 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

