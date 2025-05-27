Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.
In 39 pictures: Battle Medieval Fayre

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th May 2025, 10:31 BST
Giants, jesters and fighting knights were just some of the attractions as Battle stepped back in time for a two-day Medieval Fayre over the bank holiday weekend.

The popular event took place on the Abbey Green and in front of the Abbey gates on Sunday May 25 and Monday 26 and attracted big crowds on both days.

Monday saw a parade of performers along the High Street, including drummers maypole dancers, minstrels and the newly crowned Battle May Queen.

Other attractions included stalls, a jester and a juggling workshop.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

1. Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

2. Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

3. Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

4. Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Battle Medieval Fayre 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton

