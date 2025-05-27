In 39 pictures: Battle Medieval Fayre

The popular event took place on the Abbey Green and in front of the Abbey gates on Sunday May 25 and Monday 26 and attracted big crowds on both days.
Monday saw a parade of performers along the High Street, including drummers maypole dancers, minstrels and the newly crowned Battle May Queen.
Other attractions included stalls, a jester and a juggling workshop.
Pictures by Andrew Clifton.
