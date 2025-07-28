The theme for this year was ‘Out of this World’, with participants dressed up as extra-terrestrials as part of the colourful parade.

The carnival started at 1pm from Brockley Road, with stalls and entertainment on the Polegrove from 12.30pm.

From Brockley Road, the procession wound its way through Bexhill by first travelling down Wickham Avenue, Sackville Road, and Western Road.

It then headed into Devonshire Square, Endwell Road, and into Sea Road.

The parade went along the length of Sea Road, before heading into Marina, Devonshire Road, Parkhurst Road, Sackville Road, and then along the seafront via West Parade.

Saturday’s carnival was the culmination of a week-long series of community events.

Organisers thanked all those who took part.

On its Facebook page, Bexhill Carnival said: “We were blown away by the amount of effort everyone had put in to their floats. Hopefully this will inspire more people to join in next year. Well done to all of the winners.”

The winners at this year’s carnival were:

Best in Show – Charters Ancaster Nursery and Forest School

First Walkers – Diana Freedman Dance Academy

High Commended Walkers – 3rd Bexhill Scouts

First Motorised – Bexhill Community Bus

Highly Commended Motorised – Rookhurst Lodge

Before the Second World War, carnivals in Bexhill were organised by the Rotary Club, with the last one taking place in 1937, not long before the outbreak of war in 1939.

In July 1950, the carnival was given a new lease of life by Bexhill Round Table.

Their chairman, Peter Evenden, was one of the founding members of the Service Club for Young Businessmen, and he envisaged the carnival as being the club's commitment to community service in the town.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

