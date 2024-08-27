In 40 pictures: Bexhill Classic Car and Custom Show

It is always a highlight of the year for the club and is held to commemorate Bexhill being named the birthplace of British motor racing.

The show has been going since 2005 and in that time has raised more than £158,000 for local charities and good causes.

Organiser Chris Speck said: “Each year the show increases in popularity, we had over 500 cars booked in this year as well as 60-plus trade stands and food vendors.”

On show were classic cars from different eras there were vintage tractors and classic motorcycles on display as well as an old fire engine.

As well as admiring the cars, people were entertained with live music from The Other Band as well as Bexhill Radio playing tunes and doing interviews throughout the day.

Bexhill Lions hosted a dog show and people were able to enjoy cream teas.

Bexhill Fire Cadets performed drills and the event had a rally car and driver in attendance thanks to the Efficient Freight Company.

Charities supported by the event this year are East Sussex Fire Cadets (Bexhill), Golden Marigold, Canine Partners and East Sussex Young Carers.

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

Bexhill 100 car show 2024 at the Polegrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Bexhill 100 car show 2024 at the Polegrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Bexhill 100 car show 2024 at the Polegrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

Bexhill 100 car show 2024 at the Polegrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography