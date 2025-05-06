In 40 pictures: Thousands attend spectacular May Day festival that is biggest in Sussex

The town holds one of the biggest May Day celebrations in England, which sees thousands of people lining the streets of the Old Town part of Hastings to enjoy the colourful and noisy spectacle.

The day started at Rock-a-Nore in the morning when the Jack was released from the Fishermen’s Museum to loud cheers from the crowd.

Jack and his green bogies led the procession, followed by giants, Morris dancers, drummers, chimney sweeps and a host of colourful costumed characters. Many spectators entered into the spirit of the event and dressed up in green costumes and head-dresses.

After stopping for a while in the High Street, the procession made its way up to the West Hill where people gathered for an afternoon of music and dancing before Jack was ceremonially slain to release the spirit of summer and leaves from him were thrown out to the audience to take home for luck.

Unlike last year, the rain held off and, although windy, the sun shone for much of the event. Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech said: “People come from miles around to watch this. It was one of the best ones this year and the crowds were amazing. You could see how Hastings has really taken this to its heart.”

Jeff Penfold took these amazing pictures of the celebrations.

