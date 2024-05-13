In 41 pictures: Crowning of the Hastings May Queen

Hastings has the second longest running May Queen event in the UK and Sunday saw Queen elect Grace Pepper being crowned by Hastings Mayor Margi O’Callaghan. The Mayor also presented her with the traditional silver shilling for her services to the town for a year.

The well attended event enjoyed glorious sunny weather.

The afternoon, at the bandstand, started, at 1pm with singing showcase by local group Rattlebag, who were supported by some of the singers from their regular sing-around event at the Stag pub.

The May Queen and her entourage then arrived at the head of a colourful procession.

Maypole dancers then performed several intricate ribbon dances around the Maypole. There were dance displays from Roses Are Red youth Morris dancers, The Gorgeous Georgians period dance group, the Tornado Twirl Stars and Hannah’s Cat Morris dance side.

There were also vocal performances by Caire Hammill and Sage Maverick. Julian Rumball entertained children with his Punch and Judy show.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

The winners of this year’s garland making competition were Iona Clow aged 2, and Isla Clow, aged 5. Ian and Sam Dobson provided sound for the event.

Crowning of the May Queen 2024 in Alexandra Park, Hastings, May 12. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2024 in Alexandra Park, Hastings, May 12. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2024 in Alexandra Park, Hastings, May 12. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2024 in Alexandra Park, Hastings, May 12. Photo by Roberts Photographic.