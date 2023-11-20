In 41 pictures: East Sussex bonfire season enjoys a fiery finale at Robertsbridge

Societies from across the county, including those from Hastings, Battle, Rye, Northiam and Staplecross, took part in a procession of flaming torches that set off from Station Road and followed a route along the High Street to the fire site on the recreation ground. It was led by the Robertsbridge Society in their distinctive monk’s cowls – a reference to the Cistercian abbey in Robertsbridge, founded in 1176, whose remains can still be seen.