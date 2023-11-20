In 41 pictures: East Sussex bonfire season enjoys a fiery finale at Robertsbridge
Societies from across the county, including those from Hastings, Battle, Rye, Northiam and Staplecross, took part in a procession of flaming torches that set off from Station Road and followed a route along the High Street to the fire site on the recreation ground. It was led by the Robertsbridge Society in their distinctive monk’s cowls – a reference to the Cistercian abbey in Robertsbridge, founded in 1176, whose remains can still be seen.
The famous Robertsbridge Centurions also took part in the procession.
The evening ended in spectacular style with a huge bonfire and fireworks display. Local drumming groups Section 5 and Raven added to the atmosphere.
Pictures by Andrew Clifton.
