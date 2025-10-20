In 42 pictures: Hastings Bonfire celebrates 30 years with a bang

The event saw bonfire societies from across Sussex taking part in a long torch-lit procession along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

They were joined by local drumming groups and a huge Guy.

The highlight of the evening saw the lighting of a huge bonfire on the beach opposite Pelham Place, which was followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Money collected on the night raises vital funds for local charities and good causes.

The local bonfire season continues with Ewhurst and Staplecross on Saturday October 25; Ninfield on Saturday November 1; Battle on Saturday November 8; Rye on Saturday November 15 and Robertsbridge on Saturday November 22.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton and Kevin Boorman.

Hastings Bonfire 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Hastings Bonfire 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Hastings Bonfire 2025. Photo by Kevin Boorman.