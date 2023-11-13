In 43 pictures: Bexhill Remembrance ceremony

Bexhill honoured the fallen when it held its Remembrance Day parade and service on Sunday.
Members of local youth organisations joined with veterans and councillors to lay wreaths and present colours at the war memorial on Bexhill seafront. The event started with a procession to the war memorial.
Among those laying wreaths were Bexhill Mayor Lynn Brailsford.
Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/ Photo: Lee Floyd
