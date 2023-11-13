BREAKING
Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/
Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

In 43 pictures: Bexhill Remembrance ceremony

Bexhill honoured the fallen when it held its Remembrance Day parade and service on Sunday.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT

Members of local youth organisations joined with veterans and councillors to lay wreaths and present colours at the war memorial on Bexhill seafront. The event started with a procession to the war memorial.

Among those laying wreaths were Bexhill Mayor Lynn Brailsford.

Pictures by Lee Floyd

Have you read? Hastings Memorial Service in 55 pictures

Have you read? In pictures: Rye Bonfire celebrations

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

1. Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/ Photo: Lee Floyd

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

2. Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/ Photo: Lee Floyd

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

3. Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/ Photo: Lee Floyd

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

4. Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/ Photo: Lee Floyd

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Bexhill