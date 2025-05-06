In 43 pictures: Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations

The day started at Rock-a-Nore in the morning when the Jack was released from the Fishermen’s Museum to loud cheers from the crowd.

Jack and his green bogies led the procession, followed by giants, Morris dancers, drummers, chimney sweeps and a host of colourful costumed characters. Many spectators entered into the spirit of the even and dressed up in green costumes and head-dresses.

After stopping for a while in the High Street, the procession made its way up to the West Hill where people gathered for an afternoon of music and dancing before Jack was ceremonially slain to release the spirit of summer and leaves from him were thrown out to the audience to take home for luck.

Unlike last year, the rain held off and, although windy, the sun shone for much of the event. Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech said: “It was one of the best ones and the crowds were amazing. You could see how Hastings has really taken this to its heart.”

Pictures by Frank Copper.

